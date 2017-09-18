Ilkeston PR agency to host business Bake Off for charity

Ilkeston businesses Poppy-PR and Stacey’s Bakery are teaming up to host a networking event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 29, 8.30-10.30am.

More than half of Poppy-PR’s workforce has been affected by cancer in some way, and in 2016 employee Sarah Dixon was named as one of the charity’s top fundraisers nationwide.

Sarah said: “On September 3, 2015, we received the devastating news that my dad’s bowel cancer was terminal and they did not envisage him making it into the New Year.

“I organised my dream wedding in just nine days, and my dad walked me down the aisle just nine days later.”

Spurred on by the charity’s support for her family, Sarah took part in the IOW Ultimate challenge, a 106kilometre walk around the Isle of Wight, and raised more than £20,000.

The agency is inviting other local businesses to visit their offices on Bath Street for the event, and take part in a Bake Off-style challenge to win a free press release.

For more details on the event and how to take part, visit www.poppy-pr.co.uk.