Ilkeston pub re-opens after six-figure revamp

An Ilkeston pub has been given a brand new look after a six-figure revamp.

The Cat & Fiddle on Ladywood Road now boasts a refurbished bar area complete with contemporary tiling and a modern finish as well as new sports viewing facilities

Erewash MP Maggie Throup officially opened the refurbished pub, which is part of the Hungry Horse stable, at a special opening event.

Dale Moorby, general manager, said: “We had a fantastic opening event and our Ilkeston neighbours really came out to support us.

“Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“Maggie Throup joined us for the celebration, she really helped kick-started the festivities and get everyone in the celebratory mood.”

The pub’s sports viewing has been overhauled with high quality sound systems from multiple screens added throughout the venue.

“We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and sports viewing, and we look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months,” said Dale.

The Cat & Fiddle also has an improved drinks range with additional cask ales now available, as well as existing drinks deals.

It also offers a range of great value food and drinks deals for locals to enjoy throughout the week, including curry and a drink for £5 on Wednesdays and add a drink to any burger for £1, Monday-Friday.