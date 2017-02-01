Ilkeston pupils get a taste of life at university

Students from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy have been given a taste of university life as part of a programme designed to raise their aspirations.

A group of year ten students visited Nottingham Trent University and nine year nine students spent the day at the University of Sheffield.

They were selected to be part of a programme at the academy which aims to encourage students to consider university as an option and raise aspirations.

At Nottingham Trent University, students built a robot as part of an NAO robotics day, which was sponsored by construction industry solution company Caterpillar.

Nina McNelis, an academy teacher who co-ordinated the university visits, said students thoroughly enjoyed their day.

She said: “They had to build a robot which they could take home and were using maths and science skills. It was like an engineering taster day. They had to work independently but there were other schools there too so it was a great experience.”

At the University of Sheffield the year nine students took part in a session as part of a three-year programme called Discover Us which will see them return in future years.

Mrs McNelis said: “They had a campus tour and then they were asked to interview current students and ask questions about life at university and what it entails. There were about 100 students from different schools and they had to work together.”