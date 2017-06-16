Ilkeston pupils get a taste of working life

Students from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy (OIEA) have been given a taste of the world of work.

Around 100 year ten students secured work placements across Erewash and spent a week learning about all aspects of jobs that they are interested in.

Nat Lane, 15, was given the opportunity to broadcast live on the radio during his work experience at Erewash Sound.

He said: “I have always wanted to be a presenter on a radio station so I emailed Erewash Sound to ask about work experience and they offered me a place.

“I did some audio editing and I also broadcast live on the radio. They just said if I wanted to I could and I felt confident so I did.

“I did a few different reports about Ed Sheeran, fishing, anime and being good friends. The presenter asked me who my good friends were. I was a bit nervous but it was fine.

“The whole experience was brilliant and really interesting. I would like to do the training so that I can learn how to use all of the radio equipment.”

Ksenia Kudron, 15, secured a placement at Earls Hair and Beauty in Ilkeston.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to be a hairdresser. When I was little I was always doing hair.

“When I was at Earls I was shampooing, doing plaits and helping to tidy up. I really enjoyed it and there’s now the possibility of me getting a Saturday job there which is great. It’s definitely something I would look into as a career.”