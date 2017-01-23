Ilkeston pupils hit the high notes for charity

Students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy raised more than £700 to support a charity in its work with young people in Erewash.

The money was raised through bag-packing and singing Christmas songs at the B&M store in Ilkeston over two weekends.

Roz Hare, attendance welfare officer at OIEA, originally contacted B&M to ask if it would be interested in donating prizes for the academy’s attendance initiative and rewards scheme.

The store agreed to offer various donations including sweets, gift sets and a turntable which will be offered as a star prize for an end of academic year attendance raffle.

Ms Hare then asked if students could bag-pack and sing at the store to raise money for P3 Charity, particularly to support the work it does with young people aged 16 to 24.

She said: “We were thrilled when B&M offered to donate some fantastic prizes for our students and these will be used as part of a scheme we run at the academy to reward attendance.

“B&M agreed that some of our students could sing and bag-pack at the store over two weekends and we are extremely proud of them for giving up their own time to do this. We hope to develop a long-term partnership with B&M and are looking forward to working with them in the future.

“We managed to raise £734 which is a tremendous amount and we will be donating that to P3 charity to support their work with young people in our local community.”