Ilkeston pupils receive special honours

An Ilkeston student who rushed to a pensioner’s aid after she fell in the street was among those recognised at an awards evening.

Current year 11 and last year’s year 11 students at Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy received certificates and trophies in recognition of their dedication, success and hard work.

Awards were handed out for academic achievement and progress in subject areas and there was also a series of special honours for students.

Student James Kells picked up three awards. One was in recognition of his actions when he helped a pensioner after she fell and injured herself.

The Hugh Gannon Trophy, which is awarded to the student who most typifies the spirit of Saint John Houghton CVA, went to Evie Taddeo.

The evening was hosted by head boy Adam Kavanagh and head girl Anna Pancisi and guests included the Bishop of Nottingham, Patrick McKinney, and chairman of governors Cathy Gabriel.

Head teacher Joan McCarthy addressed the audience of students, staff and families.

She said: “Last year was one of great change. Change is always happening, you have already changed so much since you left us. We have to embrace change, live with it and accept it but there is one constant in our lives and that is the love of our family and friends and of our God. I hope that you will always feel that love you experienced here. You will never be forgotten.”