Ilkeston pupils rewarded at special ceremony

An array of achievements were celebrated at an awards ceremony held for students at Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy in Ilkeston.

More than 150 students took part in the celebration of achievement event in front of a packed audience of staff, parents and families.

Head boy Adam Kavanagh and head girl Anna Pancisi presented the ceremony and the special guest was former teacher Maureen Jinks.

Awards for a range of achievements were handed out including 100 percent attendance, attitude to learning, consistent effort and continued improvement in a range of subjects.

Musical talents, success and effort in PE, excellence in computing and progress in science were all recognised.

The Terry Murphy award for the student who made the most progress in KS3 went to Grant Fenton and Thomas Whyatt won the Patrick Ward Shield.

Student council members were recognised for their contribution to school life along with the Justice and Peace group. School colours were also handed out to students along with bronze, silver, gold and platinum badges.

Joan McCarthy, head teacher at Saint John Houghton CVA, in Kirk Hallam, thanked everyone for attending.

She said: “This is the largest number of people we have had at a celebration of achievement event.

“Our pupils deserve credit for their successes.”