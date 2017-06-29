Ilkeston pupils work towards Duke of Edinburgh awards

Students in Ilkeston are learning real-life skills after the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) scheme launched for the first time at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy.

A total of nine students are working towards their bronze award and attending weekly after-school sessions.

The group is preparing for a practice expedition, which will take place later this month in Derbyshire.

During the DofE sessions students are learning about nutrition, cooking outdoors, meal and route planning.

Simon Dell, head of computing and DofE leader at OIEA, said he was pleased to see how enthusiastic the students were about the scheme.

He said: “It’s been going really well and the students are enjoying it so far.

“They have to decide the route they will go and make sure they have enough food to give them the right amount of calories.

“They also need to make sure they have the right equipment.

“It’s a great scheme because they learn so much. We work on teamwork and it’s great for their confidence and when we go on the walk they are completely independent.

“They are in control. They need to know what they have to take and where they have to be.”

Student Wyman Hy, 15, said he was extremely keen to take part in the DofE Awards scheme.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it. Ultimately I would like to go for the gold award.”