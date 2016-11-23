Search

Ilkeston Rotary Club welcomes new member

The Rotary Club of Ilkeston has formally accepted a new member. Joseph Gabrielli, of Ilkeston, pictured second from left, has already spent a great deal of his spare time assisting Rotarian Alan Chambers caring for elderly and disabled persons. He was formally proposed at the Bulls Head, Ilkeston, on Monday, November 7.