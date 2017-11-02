Ilkeston school evacuated after fire breaks out

An Ilkeston school was evacuated this morning after a fire.

The fire broke out in a polytunnel at Kirk Hallam Community Academy and Sixth Form at around 11.45am.

In a statement, headteacher Martin Ebbage said all students and staff left the school and were all safely accounted for.

He added: "Their behaviour was exemplary throughout.

"Two fire engines attended the scene and the fire was swiftly extinguished.

"I would like to thank the fire service for their swift and highly professional response.

"Fire investigation officers will be working to establish the cause.

"At no point was there any risk to the main body of the school buildings."