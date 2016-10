The 16th Ilkeston Scout group came out on top at an annual camp competition.

Rampage is a county competition that has been running since 1992 at Drum Hill Scout Camp.

A total of 24 teams of six Scouts compete over eight different challenges and activities including climbing/abseiling, map reading, air rifle shooting, fire lighting, a blind fold challenge, a mental challenge, grass skis and a treasure hunt to score points. The winning Scouts are pictured.