Ilkeston staff thanked for nearly 60 years of service

Long service awards were presented to staff at Cedars and Larches care home in Ilkeston. Gill Colton, Heather Brocklesby, Chris Saxton and Dianne Scott were thanked by home manager Nina Wright for nearly 60 years of service between them. Ms Wright said: “The continuity of staff in our home is important to our residents and I thank everyone for their loyal service.”