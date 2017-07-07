Ilkeston station event to celebrate passenger milestone

Ilkeston station has seen more than 30,000 passenger journeys since it opened in April, and rail operators are making plans to celebrate.

East Midlands Trains is inviting the whole community to attend an event marking the milestone figure on Thursday, July 13, starting at 2pm.

East Midlands Trains managing director Jake Kelly said: “We know how much the station means to the local community which is proven by the fact passenger numbers have already exceeded expectations.

“We wanted to put on this special event and invite as many different rail industry partners along too to celebrate the station’s success so far.”

The afternoon will see the winning design unveiled from a school poster competition, gardening demonstrations by the station adopters group, and activities staged by the British Transport Police, Liberty Leisure, the Canal & River Trust and the county and borough councils.”

Derbyshire County Council contributed more than £2.83million to the project and won a further £6.674m in support from the Department for Transport.

Councillor Simon Spencer said: “Passenger figures in the first three months were better than expected based on experiences from station openings elsewhere.

“This shows we were right to push for a station in the town – which has at last lost its status as the largest town in Britain on a passenger railway line without a station.”

Network Rail spokesman Rob McIntosh added: “We’re delighted that the people of Ilkeston have welcomed the station with open arms and, through working closely with our partners, we are providing a network which meets the needs of economies and communities.”

Erewash MP Maggie Throup said: “I believe that this is just the start of a wider movement to improve the town. Ilkeston is on the up.”