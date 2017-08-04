Ilkeston student wins spot at Oxford Uni summer school

A committed student from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy has won a place on a prestigious summer school at Oxford University.

Charlotte Turner will stay in the university’s halls of residence for a week during August and experience workshops and social activities.

She said she was thrilled to have been offered a place on the programme and was looking forward to it.

The 15-year-old said: “When I submitted my application I had to write 300 words about why I wanted to attend.

“I really like history and Oxford has a good history course and I love books and I know that the university has a large library.

“I didn’t really think about my application once I submitted it so when I got an email to say I had a place I was so excited, even though I won’t know anyone when I go there I don’t mind.

“I think we will get the itinerary closer to the time but I understand it’s being organised by a History major. I’m sure it will be interesting.”

Charlotte visited Oxford University in March this year to take part in a debating competition with Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy (OIEA).

She said: “It’s a very traditional university and I liked it. I think before we talked about Oxford at school and visited I didn’t really think it could be an option for me but now I do.”

Nina McNelis, teacher at OIEA who supported Charlotte with the application, said: “I encouraged Charlotte to apply for the summer school and I supported her application with a reference.

“I am so very proud that she has gained a place at this prestigious university summer school at Oxford.

“She will stay in the halls of residence alongside other students from different schools and be participating in a programme of learning based workshops such as English, maths, science and humanities.

“There are also social activities planned so she will get to know other students and have fun as well as learning.

“This summer school will give Charlotte the opportunity to experience student life at Oxford University and will hopefully help her to see that this could be an option for her when she’s making decisions about her future.”

Principal Nia Salt said “We are so proud of Charlotte and all of our students who are working hard for their futures.

“Charlotte is a role model for others showing what can be done when you work hard to make your dreams a reality.”