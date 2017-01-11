Ilkeston students’ hard work recognised at event

The successes of students past and present were recognised at a celebration of achievement evening held at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy.

Last year’s year 11 students returned to receive certificates and prizes along with current year 11 students.

The event was hosted by principal Nia Smith and special guests included former principal Dave Smith and deputy mayoress, councillor Mary Hopkinson.

Miss Smith welcomed the guests, students, staff and families to the awards evening.

She said: “This is one of the best jobs that I get to do — to be able to celebrate the achievements and hard work of our young people.”

Certificates were handed out for achievement in core subjects from 2015-2016 before a series of special awards were made.

Among them was the Governors Award for Excellence at key stage four which went to Wandile Ngcobo, the Danny Corns Award for Art which was given to Holli-Rhianne Patrick and the Ilkeston Round Table Prize for Achievement at A-level which was awarded to Georgia Griffin.

Deputy mayoress, councillor Hopkinson said she was delighted to attend the event.

She said: “What I would like to say to the students is that you are a credit to the school, your parents and yourselves.

“Hard work pays dividends and I would like to wish you all the success in the world.”