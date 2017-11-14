Ilkeston students learn life-saving skills

Students from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy learned how to save a life as part of a national initiative to teach more than 150,000 schoolchildren CPR skills.

The whole of year nine learned CPR on ‘Restart a Heart Day’, an annual British Heart Foundation project which aims to equip as many young people as possible across the UK with vital lifesaving skills.

The BHF works with the Resuscitation Council (UK), British Red Cross, St John Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service to deliver the training.

Trevor James, a community first responder with East Midlands Ambulance Service, said he hoped that students felt confident after the training.

He said: “If someone is in cardiac arrest, hopefully they have now got the confidence to carry out CPR. You are never too young to learn this vital skill as long as you have the physical capability and the more people who know the better.”

Student Amelia Perrons, 13, said she didn’t realise CPR was such hard work.

She said: “It’s good to know that if I’m ever in that situation when someone needs CPR, I know what to do now. It is hard work but you just have to do it. I really enjoyed learning CPR and it’s great to think that it could help to save a life.”

Student Crystal Woodall, 13, said she felt much more confident after the workshop.

She said: “I feel quite confident now that I know how to save someone’s life.”