Ilkeston Tesco staff get their walking boots on

Colleagues from Tesco Ilkeston joined Tesco staff from around the country to complete a local leg of ‘The Great Tesco Walk’. This is a charity walk from Land’s End to John O’ Groats. The local leg was a 19km walk from Long Eaton to the Tesco store in Bulwell, Nottingham. The event was a fundraiser for the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.