Ilkeston to ring in the new year... Chinese-style

Music, dance and a magical lantern parade will help ring in the New Year this weekend... Chinese-style!

The Year of the Rooster will be welcomed in colourful style during Chinese New Year celebrations in Ilkeston on Saturday.

The events will also mark the conclusion of Erewash Borough Council’s ‘Festival of Light’ programme.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “This celebration will once again be colourful, lively and great entertainment for all the family.”

A drop-in family lantern making workshop will be running at Erewash Museum between 12.30pm and 4.30pm where, for £1.50, people can make their own lanterns to take along to the early evening parade.

The parade will gather at the museum from 5pm and will leave at 5.30pm to make its way to Ilkeston Market Place. It will be joined by a Lion Dancing team to add to the colour.

A one-hour New Year celebration will be held in the Market Place between 5.30pm and 6.30pm and, as well as the Lion Dancing spectacle, there will be a specially-created performance featuring pupils from Morley Primary School.

The children are working with classically-trained musician and storyteller Ling Peng ahead of the event.

Organised by Erewash Borough Council’s arts development team, the Chinese New Year will also be saluted in Long Eaton when children from Dovedale Primary School work with Ling Peng (pictured) to create a performance that will bring alive Chinese traditions and culture through stories, songs, instrument and dances, including a dragon dance.

The pupils will perform their finished work to parents at Friesland Performing Arts Centre later today (Thursday).