Important advice every Derbyshire homeowner needs to read

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued safety advice after crews tackled five separate blazes in people's kitchens in just one week.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incidents, which happened in Derby, Repton and Langley Mill between Monday and Friday.

The fire service says 'it is extremely important to take extra care when cooking food' and gave the following advice:

► never leave cooking unattended

► don't cook if you feel tired or fatigued

► don't cook after drinking alcohol - get a takeaway

► keep the oven, hob and grill clean and in good working order - a build-up of fat and grease can cause a fire to spread and make it more severe

► ensure smoke alarms are fitted on every level of your home

► test your smoke alarms weekly - only working smoke alarms can give you vital early warning of a fire

► have a pre-planned and practiced escape plan everyone in your home is familiar with

► in the event of a fire, get out, stay out and call 999

Steve Ratcliffe, prevention and inclusion group manager, said: "Since Monday, we have attended five separate house fires where the fire started in the kitchen.

"With this in mind, I urge everyone to take a moment to familiarise themselves with our kitchen fire safety advice, which can help prevent accidental fires from occurring and help protect families from the devastating consequences of a house fire."