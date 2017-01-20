Investigation into New Year’s Day sexual assault ongoing

Investigation’s are ongoing to find a taxi driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in his cab in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Two women got into a taxi sometime between 2.30am and 3am from outside the King’s Head, in Market Place, Ilkeston. One woman got into the back while the other got into the front passenger seat.

During the journey, the driver allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in the front seat as they drove through the town.

The taxi is described as a black saloon type car with no taxi markings on it, apart from front and rear taxi plates. It had a meter inside.

The driver was described as Asian, of medium build and he had dark, medium length gelled back hair. He wore glasses.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Sally Willison on 101, quoting reference 1700000684.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.