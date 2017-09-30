JAILED: Eight-and-a-half-years for Ilkeston pensioner’s manslaughter

A man who attacked a pensioner after an argument about money has been locked up for eight-and-a-half years for his manslaughter.

Ryan Belfon visited the home of 86-year-old Derek Levers, in Station Road, Ilkeston, and asked to borrow some cash.

Derek Levers' family have released this photo of him with his grandson Rick Barson.

When Mr Levers refused, a struggle ensued and Belfon, 32, snatched the pensioner’s wallet.

A short time later, Mr Levers - who his family described as a ‘pillar of the community’ - collapsed on his doorstep and despite receiving treatment by members of the public and paramedics, he later died.

Belfon, of Stapleton Road, Ilkeston, evaded capture for a number of days following the incident, which happened on May 14th this year.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Meadows, who led the investigation, said: “Belfon assaulted an old man who collapsed moments later. Belfon then went on to use Derek’s bank cards for his own personal gain as Derek lay in hospital losing his fight for life.”When he was arrested a few days later, he resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer who was trying to detain him.

Scene of 'unexplained' death of Derek Lever on Station Road, Ilkeston.

Belfon was subsequently charged with manslaughter, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and fraud offences, which relate to him using a bank card belonging to Mr Levers.

Detective Superintendent Meadows said: “Derek Levers was an 86-year-old man enjoying retirement after working all his life as a builder. He had lived in Ilkeston for many decades.

“Ryan Belfon abused Derek’s good nature and trust. He went to his home address on a Sunday morning and when Derek would not lend him money, he decided he would take it.

“Belfon has demonstrated he is a selfish and callous individual and I am pleased the court has seen fit to impose this custodial sentence. I hope this can give Derek’s family, his friends and the people of Ilkeston some comfort in their terrible loss.”

Belfon was due to stand trial next month but appeared at Derby Crown Court yesterday, Friday, September 30, where he changed his plea to guilty.

He was sentenced immediately to eight-and-a-half years in prison, seven-and-a-half of which were for the manslaughter charge.