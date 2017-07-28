Jailed thug apologises for attacking and harassing his ex

A heartbroken thug has apologised to his former partner after he assaulted her twice and harassed her during bouts of uncontrollable jealousy.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, July 27, how Ian Anthony Watson, 31, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, attacked her twice, threatened to pour acid over her and to stalk her before he tried to track her down at her friend’s home.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said: “The complainant described their relationship as controlling saying she was not allowed male friends or to see friends on her own and he would check her phone and social media accounts.

“He came out of prison four weeks ago and accused her of cheating which she denied.”

Since coming out of prison, Watson stayed with the complainant at her Chesterfield address, according to Ms Snodin, and his controlling behaviour became worse when he had consumed alcohol.

Miss Snodin said following his release he had too much to drink and there had been an argument and the complainant went to bed and he grabbed her by her hair and the following day after more drink he grabbed her by the throat.

The complainant claimed there were daily arguments and violence and she told Watson the relationship was over but Ms Snodin said Watson told her he would pour acid in her face so no one would want her and he would stalk her so she would stay with him.

During a further incident, someone told Watson the complainant had been with someone else and he kept phoning and texting her, according to Ms Snodin, until she caught a taxi to Chesterfield where he assaulted her again.

Ms Snodin added that Watson pinned her against a wall on Beetwell Street, and raised his fist but he let her go as a member of the public appeared and then he grabbed her again.

Watson continued to text the complainant, according to Ms Snodin, and he went to her friend’s address looking for her.

The defendant claimed they had argued after they had both been drinking and he had checked her phone and there had been a lot of arguments due to her alleged infidelity.

He said the threat to throw acid at the complainant had been a “throwaway comment” and he denied saying he would stalk her but admitted making calls.

Watson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and admitted harassment after the offences in July.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Watson suffers with mental health issues and paranoia and this had made it difficult for both parties to trust each other.

Mr Watson told the court: “Firstly, I just want to apologise for what I put her through. I do love her.

“Everything I have done is out of paranoia. I believe she was not cheating but I was told things and it got inside my head and I never meant to hurt her in any way.”

Magistrates sentenced Watson to 14 weeks of custody. He was also ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.