Jealous hubby kicked his wife in the head

A jealous husband kicked his wife in the head after she had told him she had had sex with another man.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 14, how Paul Verity, 47, of Burnside Avenue, Chapel-en-le-Frith, assaulted his wife Vanessa Verity at their home.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They were happy together and then they began arguing nearly every day and he became aggressive towards her and things would become aggravated by him drinking alcohol.

“The defendant made a comment that she was having sex with someone else and she said yes and she loved it but she later said she had not been having sex with anyone and explained she had said this because she was tired of the accusations.”

The court heard how the complainant stood in front of the defendant and made a comment and he jumped up and pushed her to the floor and kicked her and she felt two blows.

Verity told police he had been questioning his wife about a party and they had been drinking and she said she had slept with another male and he added that after that point he could not remember anything else. Verity pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on November 27.

Defence solicitor Brent Patterson said there had been provocation but was not suggesting either of them was to blame and the defendant accepts he had a loss of control and he is responsible for the assault.

Mr Patterson said: “It was a momentary loss of control which he very much regrets. He cannot recall the incident but he accepts it is what must have happened because she would not lie. He is full of remorse.”

Magistrates considered a probation report before sentencing Verity to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.