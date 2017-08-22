Jealous thug attacked partner

A jealous thug attacked his partner and damaged property at her home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 16 how Marc Wood, of Dover Street, Creswell, had been drinking at a club where his partner works before they eventually returned to her home at the Model Village, Creswell.

Emma Price, prosecuting, said the couple began arguing and the defendant accused his partner of cheating. Mrs Price added Wood threw his partner to the floor and kneeled on her and punched her.

The complainant fled, according to Mrs Price, and when she returned she found a TV, a window and a mobile phone had been damaged. Wood, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to causing damage. Magistrates adjourned the case until August 23 for sentencing.