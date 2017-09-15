Jet makes emergency landing at East Midlands Airport

A Ryanair flight between Stansted and Copenhagen had to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport earlier.

Ryanair has said the plane lost of one of its two nose wheels after take-off.

A spokesman said: “The aircraft landed safely in East Midlands, customers disembarked and will board a replacement aircraft shortly.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch AAIB has confirmed it has sent a team to investigate an occurrence to a Boeing 737 at East Midlands Airport, Leicestershire.