Jilted boyfriend pulled ex’s top off during assault

A jilted boyfriend pulled his girlfriend’s top off during an assault after they split up during a night out.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 30, how Samuel William Clarke, 22, of Ashton Close, Swanwick, Alfreton, attacked his ex after she had left The Gate pub, at Swanwick.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant was with a friend and there was an argument with the defendant and he became aggressive to her and pushed her in the chest and called her names.

“They were told to leave by the landlord’s son and the complainant walked to a bus stop and the defendant started to pull her clothing, including a vest and a waist coat, saying his mother had bought her these clothes.

“He took her upper clothing off and left her just wearing a bra and he left with her clothing and a bag.”

Clarke told police he had sworn once at the complainant and originally claimed she had removed the clothing because they had been purchased by his mother.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on November 10 at The Delves, Swanwick, Alfreton.

Defence solicitor Kevin Gillott said Clarke and the complainant had split up but had got back together but they had an argument producing this chain of events which went outside with pushing and then went back into the pub but the argument continued and they were asked to leave.

When the two were outside, according to Mr Gillott, the complainant told Clarke the relationship was finished and he struggled to cope with that because he cares deeply about his ex-girlfriend.

Mr Gillott said: “It’s a young lad struggling to cope with the breakdown of a relationship and alcohol intervened and he acted badly.”

Magistrates ordered Clarke to pay £225 compensation and £85 costs.

He was also ordered to comply with a six-month restraining order banning him from contacting his ex-girlfriend.