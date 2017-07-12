JOBS BOOST: 200 new jobs for Chesterfield area

Up to 200 new jobs are to be created for the Chesterfield area when a supply chain firm opens a new warehouse.

Work has already started on Gist Limited’s new chilled warehouse and storage facility at Markham Vale, just off junction 29A of the M1.

Gist manages the supply chains for perishable and chilled products for a wide range of customers in the commercial and industrial sector.

The company has 5,000 employees based at more than 40 sites throughout the UK and Europe.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, Councillor Tony King, said: “Gist will be another fantastic addition to Markham Vale.

“The firm’s decision to invest in Derbyshire shows its confidence in the county as a great place to base and grow a business and we’re delighted to hear that they’ll be creating 200 new jobs at the site too.Markham’s great location and transport links to the M1 make it a perfect fit for the supply chain specialists and it’s a real boost to Derbyshire’s business community.”

Building work will be carried out by Henry Boot Developments – the county council’s private sector property partner.

