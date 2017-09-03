John Lewis scraps ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ labels in children’s clothing

John Lewis has become the first major UK store to remove gender labels from its children’s clothing.

The department store chain has not only taken ‘girls’ and ‘boys’ labels from clothes, but has also done away with the separate sections in stores.

John Lewis own-brand children clothing will now say ‘Girls & Boys’ or ‘Boys & Girls.’

It has also introduced ‘gender neutral’ pieces, designed to be worn by both boys and girls and featuring dinosaur print dress and spaceship tops.

The retailer said it has made the move because it ‘does not want to reinforce gender stereotypes.’

School uniform is the only type of clothing that has not yet been switched, but it will do soon.

The John Lewis website still includes boys and girls sections, but this is currently under review and likely to be brought in line with stores.

Caroline Bettis, the head of childrenswear at John Lewis, said: “We do not want to reinforce gender stereotypes within our John Lewis collections and instead want to provide greater choice and variety to our customers, so that the parent or child can choose what they would like to wear.”