Kirk Hallam school is ‘taking effective action’

‘Effective action’ is being taken at a Kirk Hallam school which was told it needed to improve by inspectors.

When it was inspected in April, Kirk Hallam Community Academy, on Godfrey Drive, was judged to be inadequate by education watchdog Ofsted.

However, after a recent ‘monitoring inspection’ in November, the school’s management team was told that the measures put in place were having a positive effect.

In the latest report, inspector Simon Hollingsworth said: “Senior leaders and governors are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement at the last inspection in order to become a good school.”

In his main findings, Mr Hollingsworth said that there were now higher expectations of staff in relation to the quality of teaching.

He said: “You (the headteacher), and your senior leaders, undertake regular visits to lessons to ensure that teachers are meeting these higher expectations.

“Your visits focus on checking that teachers plan activities at the right level to secure pupils’ learning, including that of the most able.

“Your checks of lessons and of pupils’ books enable you to keep a sharp focus on the impact teaching is having on improving pupils’ outcomes.”

The report said that teachers asked pupils questions to check their understanding, and provided support where necessary and that in these lessons, pupils engaged well with their learning.

Mr Hollingsworth said that the number of enrichment activities in the sixth form had been increased and sessions on healthy living and personal finance had been planned in response to students’ requests.

Workshops have been held for parents on the subjects of bullying and online safety and pupils have attended assemblies that focused on developing mutual respect, according to the report.

Governors were praised for having a clear understanding of the strength of the school’s provision and of what needs improving.

Martin Ebbage, headteacher at Kirk Hallam Community Academy, said he was pleased with Ofsted’s latest report.

He said: “We are pleased that the great work being done in school has been recognised in this latest monitoring inspection report.

“We have taken a number of positive steps to ensure that we achieve rapid improvement in order to become a good school and our ultimate goal is to be graded as outstanding.”