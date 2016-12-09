Kirk Hallam school sets out sixth form plan

A Kirk Hallam school has unveiled ambitious plans to open a new sixth form as part of a series of major improvements.

Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy hopes the centre will be open for the new school year in September 2017.

Forty extra car parking spaces are being planned on site.

Sixth form students would be taught throughout the academy buildings and four new classrooms are set to be provided in two temporary blocks which could be used by all students.

The cost of the changes in 2017 will be met by the academy and further improvements being proposed across the site in 2018 and 2019 will depend on a bid to the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

Headteacher, Joan McCarthy, said: “We have received overwhelming support for our plans from parents and students and we look forward to opening our sixth form in September 2017.”

In 2018, the academy is planning to make alterations to the existing Victor Key Building which would become the Sixth Form Centre.

The size of the hall at the academy would be increased and a new science and teaching block would be built along the north-west boundary of the site.

An extra 50 car parking spaces would be provided and accessed from the end of Abbot Road.

If the CIF bid is successful, the floor area of the gym would be increased in 2019 and new changing rooms provided along with new hard surface, all weather pitches.

A series of covered walkways would also be installed between buildings at the academy.

Students in four year groups have been surveyed and parent views were invited at information evenings and a meeting has been held with Erewash MP Maggie Throup.

Residents have also been invited to the academy to view the plans.

Any changes would also be subject to the relevant planning permissions from the local authority.