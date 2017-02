Three men used a knife to threaten staff members to hand over cash at an Ilkeston convenience store.

The robbery took place on Monday, February at 10.50pm at the One Stop shop on Charlotte Street.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Three men were involved with the robbery.

“Staff members were threatened with a knife demanding cash. They left the store with some money from the till.” Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting 1000 of 6/2/17.