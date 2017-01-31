Knife wielding thugs rob house in Sandiacre

Police are hunting knife wielding thugs who threatened the occupants of a house in Sandiacre during a terrifying raid.

The three men stole mobiles, cash and an iPad in the robbery at around 7.20pm on Tuesday, January 24, in Barker Avenue North.

They threatened the occupants and took the items before leaving via the front door.

The men are all white and in their late 20s. One is of average build, 5ft 10 tall and wore a black jacket and mask. The other men were about 6ft tall, slim and wore black balaclavas.

One wore a grey hooded top.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Sarah Horton on 101, quoting reference 17000034304.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.