Knife-wielding woman left her partner so fearful he called police

A knife-wielding woman left her partner so fearful that she was going to stab him during a dispute that he called the police for help.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 7, how Victoria Covell, 56, of Smithybrook View, Clay Cross, had been trying to get her partner Martin Mills to talk to her after a night-out when she walked into the bedroom armed with a knife.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Police were called to the address of the defendant and her partner on Broadleys, Clay Cross, after her partner had called to say the defendant had tried to stab him with a knife and he had been assaulted.

“He said she had picked the knife up walked towards him and he took the knife from her and called police and she was arrested.”

Mrs Haslam added that the couple had been together for about three years but things had declined in the last few months while the defendant had been unwell and stressed and has been caring for very poorly mother.

The couple had just got back from the pub, according to Mrs Haslam, and she had followed him into the bedroom and pulled the bed cover off him before returning with a six-inch knife.

Mrs Haslam added: “He was fearful because she was standing over him with the knife and he grabbed the knife from her and called the police.”

Covell told police they had been out drinking and they had an argument and she picked up the knife and claimed she had done it to warn the complainant not to come near her.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a common assault after the incident on November 22.

Defence solicitor Julia Page said: “She was fully co-operative with the police and she was extremely tearful and distraught about the way she had behaved and the chain of events she had put into motion.”

Ms Page added that Covell has been supportive to her partner while he has been suffering with depressive illnesses and in the last 12 months her own circumstances deteriorated because she has been caring for her very poorly mother.

The argument started when the defendant had started cleaning, according to Ms Page, and she had been accused by the complainant of being obsessive about cleaning and he had gone to bed but the defendant had wanted to talk to him.

Magistrates adjourned the case until December 14 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Covell was released on conditional bail on the grounds she does not contact the complainant or go to his address.