The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 6 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Tony Robert Andrew Mann, 32, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to harassment at Chesterfield. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed an offence during a suspended sentence for an offence of failing to surrender to bail. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence order of failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 13 weeks. Restraining order to last until September 22, 2017.

Christopher Gordon Swift, 34, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen window. Must pay £120.16 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Steven Wright, 58, of Spring Road, Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Yasmin Barrass, 25, of Flamstead Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a colour TV receiver without a licence. Fined £40 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £80 costs.

Piotr Zalewski, of Sookholme Road, Shirebrook. Proved in absence he had an open vessel of alcohol in public when he was prohibited from doing so by a protection order. Fined £220 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Dale Robert Newell, 45, of Greenlawn Garden and Landscaping Services, Littlemoor, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being a trader engaged in a commercial practice and did display a means of signs on a vehicle which was the mark of Derbyshire County Council’s Trusted Trader scheme when you were not a member of that scheme. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £240 costs.

Harley Saches Callam Holland, 26, of Flamsteed Crescent, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to report to the relevant officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Ashley Shaun Mee, 24, of Brook Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to perform work as directed. Order varied with new requirements in that they must now carry out 110 hours of unpaid work including ten hours which have been added for the breach.

Peter Miller, 66, of Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to making a statement to the Department for Work and Pensions which he knew to be false by failing to declare receipt of an occupational pension. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay a £15 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Neil Melvyn Swallow, 29, of Willow Garth Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Allen John Parkin, 68, of Midland Terrace, Westhouses, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty. Must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to releasing the handbrake of a parked police vehicle causing it to collide with another parked vehicle when to do so would be dangerous. Must pay £1,821.65 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Andrew David Brown, 41, of South Street North, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Restraining order to last until September 26, 2018. Must pay £250 compensation.

Motoring

Ben Mark Seal, 18, of Slack Lane, Heath, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Simon Glen Campbell, 42, of Brentwood Road, Bamford, Hope Valley. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle without due care and attention. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Neil Anthony Coates, 24, of Boughton Lane, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £85 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Florin Costache, 41, of Wood Lane, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £250 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Ryan Richard Frost, 22, of Tennyson Street, Mickley. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £180 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Philip Kirk, 46, of Mornington Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Charlene Melissa Maude, 20, of Broom Avenue, Pilsley, Chesterfield. Verdict proved in absence she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Damian Robert Ruddick, 42, of New Street, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Proved in absence he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Gary Ian Stevenson, 47, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to speeding. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Kelvin Stanley Fletcher, 36, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under single justice procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Knights, 41, of Westwood Road, Calow, Chesterfield. Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £525 and must pay a £53 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Theft

Angus James Mason, 33, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a metal object of an estimated value of £3,000 belonging to the Coal Authority. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Drugs

Tom Christie Dixon, 23, of Fair View Road, Dronfield. Found guilty of possessing 153.6grammes of cannabis bush. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.9grammes of cocaine. Community order until September 26, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work. Must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £625 costs.