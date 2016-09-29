Latest court results from the Ilkeston area

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court from the Ilkeston area as published in the September 29 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser are listed below.

Other

Amy Louise McMurray, 25, of Walton Street, Long Eaton: Admits failing to comply with community order requirements. Must comply with new and varied requirements including a three-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and to continue with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

Andrew Darren Knighton, 50, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton: Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal or disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a bike valued at £1,500. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

Luke Allan Tams, 22, of Stanley Street, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to acquiring possession of criminal property namely a Ford Fiesta. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Mark Anthony Swinhoe, 34, of Norfolk Road, Long Eaton: Non-payment of fine of £873.03. Committed to prison for 28 days in default of payment of £873.03.

John Anthony Thompson, 53, of Abbot Road, Ilkeston: Non-payment of £255 fine. Committed to prison for 14 days in default of payment of £255.

Motoring

Michael Vest, 42, of Birchwood Avenue, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to two counts of using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Committed an offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge for an offence of stealing meat valued at £200 from the Co-operative. No action taken on the breach. Committed to prison for 22 weeks. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Billy David Boulton, 26, of Monyash Close, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under single justice procedure that he used a hand-held mobile phone while supervising a provisional licence holder who was driving. Fined £220 and must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Louis McMonagle, 22, of Regent Street, Long Eaton: Verdict proved under the single justice procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the single justice procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Assault

Alan Wells, 40, of Barton Road, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Amanda Wilcox, 47, of Laurel Crescent, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Community order to last until March 20, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Cara Jade Wiles, 32, of George Avenue, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to assault. Community order to last until September 8, 2017, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £100 compensation and a £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty.

Theft

Tracey Ann Mann, 48, of Melbourne Court, Sawley: Indicated a guilty plea to stealing money to the value of £6,846.70 at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay an £80 victim surcharge.

Jordan Werkowski-Freeman, 26, of Co-operative Street, Long Eaton: Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Ted Baker, Charlie and Yardley perfume valued at £200 belonging to Boots Plc. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cheese, pulled pork joints and barbecue ribs valued at £50 belonging to Heron Foods, on Bath Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cheese and pre-cooked sliced beef valued at £50. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Nescafe Azira valued at £60. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing beef burgers, breaded ham and prosciutto valued at £45.34 belonging to the Co-operative Group. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing rump steak, sirloin steak and beef mince valued at £20.60 belonging to Sainsbury’s. Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 28 weeks.