Latest court results from the Ilkeston area

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court from the Ilkeston area - as published in the December 15 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser - are listed below.

Theft

Andrew David Morton, 42, of Alexandra Road, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of deodorants valued at £35 belonging to Wilko’s. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing a razor valued at £13.99 belonging to Boots the Chemist. Admitted committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of two thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original two offences of theft which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing a DVD valued at £7 belonging to Tesco and stealing polish, two torches, glue, a hammer and fuses valued at £14.30 belonging to Wilko’s. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £18 belonging to Aldi Stores. Pleaded guilty to stealing an unknown item valued at £40 belonging to Aldi Stores. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 19 weeks.

Jay Michael Betts, 36, of No Fixed Abode: Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal a pedal cycle valued at £200 belonging to Cash Monkeys at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Hoover and a Soda Stream totalling £159.98 belonging to Dunelm at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing gift items valued at £60 belonging to Boots at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Must pay £60 compensation.

Motoring

Luke Mee, 29, of Longmead Drive, Nottingham: Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Station Road, Ilkeston. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Steven Sheargold, 33, of Norfolk Road, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely ketamine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Tahir Iqbal, 43, of Osterley Grove, Nuthall, Nottinghamshire: Guilty plea under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding at Sandiacre on the M1 motorway northbound carriageway between junctions 24a and 25. Fined £115 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sebastian Klimczak, 29, of Wildsmith Street, Derby: Verdict proved under Single Justice Procedure for speeding at Smalley on the A608 Main Road. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael Paul Elsegood, 32, of Station Road, Long Eaton: Verdict proved under Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Riley, 28, of Coniston Road, Long Eaton: Verdict proved under Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Craig Towlson, 47, of Derby Road, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty under Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle when using a hand-held mobile phone. Fined £95 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Assault

Lee Anthony Rhodes, 22, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Transit van. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 17 weeks.

Other

Christian James Kemp, 43, of Lyle Close, Kimberley, Nottingham: Indicated a guilty plea to having indirect contact with someone in Ilkeston via Facebook which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Fined £40. Restraining order varied in that he must not make contact directly or indirectly with the complainant with the order extended until December 5, 2021.