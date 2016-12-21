Latest court results from the Ilkeston area

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court from the Ilkeston area as published in the December 22 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser.

Motoring

Macauley Lee Beastall, 20, of Northgate Street, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle when the tread of the tyre fitted to the front offside wheel was not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. No separate penalty.

Daniel White, 24, of Friar Street, Long Eaton: Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £405 and must pay a £41 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard Bardgett, 36, of Thompson Street, Langley Mill: Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on Hassock Lane South, at Ilkeston, at a speed exceeding 40mph. Fined £132 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Allan Geary, 51, of Norbert Drive, Kirk Hallam: Pleaded guilty to speeding on the Woodside Road, at Beeston, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £100 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ben Edwards, 25, of Cornwallis Close, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Portland Road, Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and damage was caused to this vehicle. Community order to last until December 12, 2017, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. No separate penalty.

Bartosz Siodlak, 22, of Market Street, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant drove a vehicle on Coronation Street, Ilkeston, without wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant failed to produce a licence for examination. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant failed to produce a certificate of insurance for examination. No separate penalty.

Jamie Barrett, 28, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stephen William Buxton, 34, of Burr Lane, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Other

Kaylan Cooper-Guinness, 20, of Moon Crescent, Eastwood: Proved in absence that the defendant attempted to take fish in water which was private property at Straws Bridge, West Hallam. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Christopher Brian Greatorex, 32, of Derwent Avenue, West Hallam: Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue but varied and must now comply by doing seven hours of unpaid work with the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work to continue.

Steven Junior Romain, 26, of Bridge Street, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to damaging a Jaguar motor vehicle. Community order to last until December 13, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Ross Buchanan, 32, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £426 and must pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 costs.