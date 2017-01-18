Latest court results from the Ilkeston area

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court for the Ilkeston area, as published in the January 19 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser, are listed below.

Theft

Corey Andrew Peate, 20, of Castle Close, Calverton: Pleaded guilty to stealing two Fusion razor blades belonging to Morrisons, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, valued at £40.94. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to having a foil lined draw string bag used in connection with a theft. Indicated a guilty plea to having two lock knives in a public place without authority. Committed to detention in a young offenders’ institution for eight weeks.

Sorrell Vanessa Plant, 25, of Arnold Avenue, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and cheese. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to having a foil lined bag in connection with a theft. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Motoring

Michelle Diane Allsop, Laburnum Close, Sandiacre: Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving licence for three years.

Joe Adam Pearson, 18, of Collingwood Road, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving without insurance on Wilmot Street, in Long Eaton. Fined £292 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Derrick, 53, of Church Street, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to leaving on Heanor Road, at Ilkeston, a motor vehicle which was not attended by a person licensed to drive it when the engine had not been stopped. Fined £77 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Craig Smith, 35, of French Street, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 18 months with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Restraining order imposed until further order. Must pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Ryan Burton, 21, of Palmerstone Road, Ilkeston: Non-payment of fine of £930. Committed to prison for 28 days in default of payment of £930. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating from August, 19, 2016. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault by beating from November 20, 2015, which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Also dealt with for an original offence of failing to surrender to custody which was subject to a suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for 28 weeks.

Drugs

David Yates, 26, of Northgate Street, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 14.3g of cannabis.

OTHER

Timothy William Bailey, of Shaw Street East, Ilkeston: Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of council tax and costs of £4,708.74 from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. To pay £4,708.74 or in default to serve ten weeks of custody suspended. Must pay £40 per week.

Maxine Hind, 37, of Potters Way, Ilkeston: Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of council tax and costs of £7,654.26 from 2008, 2010. 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. To pay £4,000 or in default to serve four weeks of custody suspended. To pay £35 per week.

Vincent Patrick Webster, 51, of Park Road, Ilkeston: Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of council tax and costs of £7,179.74 from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. To pay £4,000 or in default to serve eights of custody suspended. Must pay £20 per week.

Shirley Elizabeth Wren, 49, of Goodwin Close, Sandiacre: Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of council tax and costs of £5,409.16 from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. To pay £4,000 or in default to serve four weeks of custody suspended. Must pay £40 per week.

Jonathan David Wood, 48, address officially unknown: Pleaded guilty to damaging a television at Sandiacre to the value of £280. Fined £646 and must pay a £64 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. No separate penalty. Restraining order imposed until further order.