Latest court results from the Ilkeston area

Derby magistrates' court

Theft

Ryan Bowen, 22, of Elnor Street, Langley Mill: Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol belonging to Tesco Stores, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging headphones belonging to Tesco Stores, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Admitted committing a further offence while he was subject to a 12-month conditional discharge. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of damaging benches and a gazebo pole. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 12 months with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Andrew Darren Knighton, 50, of Portland Road, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Garmin Sat Nav. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a suspended sentence order for an offence of handling stolen goods. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of handling stolen goods namely a bike valued at £1,500. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Assault

Robert Andrew William Chatwin, 34, of Main Street, Long Eaton: Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to report to a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of two counts of assault by beating and attempting to steal cash from Iceland Store which were subject to the community order. Pleaded guilty to entering a property as a trespasser and stole an Acer laptop, a Playstation 3, Playstation 4 and Xbox 360 and £600 cash. Must pay £600 compensation. Committed to prison for 36 weeks.

Other

Marcus Constantin Buzgudan, 24, of Shaftesbury Crescent, Derby: Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address in Long Eaton with a confectionery gift which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing the offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge for an offence of stalking. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a conditional discharge of stalking amounting to harassment with repeated attempts to make contact, sent repeated Facebook messages and attended a home address despite being warned away. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to ten days with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Darren Nicholas Hart, 51, of Albert Street, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Parkin, 35, of Norman Street, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Admitted being convicted for an offence while he was subject to a community order for offences of possessing a class B drug, resisting a police constable and harassment. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including possessing 0.6grammes of amphetamine, resisting a constable and harassment. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to ten days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Motoring

Richard David Edge, 39, of Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink. Fined £285 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

Drugs

Daniel Anthony Dickens, 24, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £115 and must pay £20 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to another count of using threatening behaviour. Fined £115 and must pay £20 compensation.