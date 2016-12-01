Latest magistrates’ court results from the Ilkeston area

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court for the Ilkeston area - as published in the December 1 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser - are listed below.

Other

Lee Raymond Chatfield, 39, of No Fixed Abode: Pleaded guilty to damaging a window to the value of £200. Must pay a £15 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order for three thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original thefts which were subject to the suspended sentence order including two counts of stealing razors belonging to Wilkinson’s at Long Eaton and one count of stealing deodorant belonging to Wilkinson’s at Long Eaton. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of another suspended sentence order for a theft from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence of stealing four cans of deodorant at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston, belonging to Savers Health and Beauty. Sentenced to 18 weeks of custody.

Leon Jason Christopher Stevenson, 27, of No Fixed Abode: Pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Liam Ashley Doyle, 28, of Devonshire Drive, Stapleford: Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Granville Avenue, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Granville Avenue, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Granville Avenue, Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop at Granville Avenue, Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for an offence of assault by beating. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault by beating which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Sentenced to 19 weeks of custody.

Kieran Paul Stead, 25, of Breedon Street, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to destroying an HTC M8 mobile telephone to the value of £100 at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Long Eaton. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Motoring

Alan James Sharp, 25, of Park Avenue, Stanley, Derbyshire: Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Long Eaton. Fined £20. Disqualified from driving for two years. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. Pleaded guilty to possessing 1.7 grammes of cannabis, a controlled class B drug, at Tamworth Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to allowing another person to use a vehicle on Orchard Street and West Gate, at Long Eaton, without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ross Bennett, 18, of Kenilworth Drive, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding. Fined £176 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lisa Marie Brassfield, 36, of Trafalgar Square, Long Eaton: Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle on Derby Road, at Long Eaton, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Peter Hickling, 54, of Norbury Way, Sandiacre: Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

James McCall Priestnall, 27, of Margaret Avenue, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Assault

Anthony Stainsby, 46, of Marsh Avenue, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £300 and must pay £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.