LETTER: Greedy drivers in Ilkeston should use off-street parking

Why is it that in Ilkeston people who have garages and driveways park their cars on the road?

Particularly those with two cars and both are on the road taking up two spaces that those of us without off-street parking could use?

Then those greedy residents get sniffy when a car parks in front of the drive that they never use.

Perhaps the greedy residents should consider renting their drive or garage to those of us who would like to park off the road - or they should pay more council tax for taking up more on street parking.

Our roads are busy enough with too many cars parked on pavements as it is. Can anything be done??

On behalf of frustrated drivers,

Ilkeston resident, by email