Living like a millionaire at Sketchley Grange

I’d like to be a millionaire. I think I would be rather good at it.

Sadly for me I can’t crack home a free-kick from 30 yards, smash down 140 mph aces or put together a 147 break in the World Championship snooker final.

What I can do is dream and imagine the joys of what it must be like to live the lavish lifestyle - now I am good at that.

With the weekend free, and the urge for a splurge burning bright, I headed down to the beautiful Sketchley grange in Leicestershire.

The Sketchley Grange Hotel & Spa is an elegant country house hotel, nestled away in the heart of England.

It combines the perfect blend of past and present, with historical character and contemporary design and also has the added bonus of being just miles away from the Bosworth battlefield that shapes our nation’s history all those centuries ago.

The hotel prides itself on excellent customer service and giving guests the very best enjoyment.

Having arrived at the hotel far too early to check into our room, we made the swimming pool, sauna, steam room and hot tub our first priority, where we fully intended to let the pressures of every day life, and parenthood of a three month boy, drain away.

As I sat in the hot tub, in a world of self thought and contentment, I couldn’t help thinking ‘well this is the life.’

One of my great fantasies of being a millionaire is that ability to sit around doing nothing and to live life like its a permanent holiday.

And, of course, no holiday would be complete without plenty of dips in a cool swimming pool on a lazy Saturday morning, it certainly beats washing the car or going to the supermarket

Fortunately for me Sketchley grange offers all the luxury necessities you could need.

If you’re looking for complete well-being, relaxation and blissful indolence in a day then the day package is ideal.

During the full day of indulgence you’ll be able to enjoy unadulterated access to the Romans Health and Leisure Club, where you can take a swim in the 17m indoor pool, drift away in the bubbling waters of the whirlpool, or rid yourself of any skin impurities (not to mention any remaining stress) in the custom-made sauna and steam room.

And if you’re feeling energetic, there is also full access to Romans Health and Leisure Club’s state-of-the-art gymnasium. While those needing to look their best can book themselves in the on-site hairdressers for a pamper.

As well as impressing with it excellent choice of leisure activities Sketchley, which offers top quality hotel rooms more like suites than large bathrooms, beds and sky tv, more than excels when it comes to fine drinking and fine dining.

After working up an appetite in the pool a three course lunch of smoked salmon, steak baguette and house chips and the finest chocolate brownie wth a few pints of cider more than hit the spot.

‘Every man enjoys a good sit.’ Those aren’t my words but ones from a Simpsons episode, they are also very true.

Sketchley recent underwent a major revamp of its bar and lounge areas, and they did it very well.

Residents can now enjoy expansive seating areas, comfortable easy chairs and settees, large screen tv’s and a haven of peace and relaxation.

As I took full advantage of a break from a screaming baby boy, I imagined myself having won the Euromillions and spending long and lazy afternoons enjoying doing absolutely nothing.

My wife and I always dream of never having to cook again, for one thing we’re not very good at it. Eating out night after night would be a pleasure, especially with fine dining guaranteed.

While Sketchley sadly can’t guarantee I can become an actual millionaire, they can more than guarantee a top quality meal.

You expect the best leisure facilities in countryside retreats, but the quality of the food more than exceeded my expectations and left a pleasant taste seared into my memory as well as my mouth.

The roast duck starter and roast pork main were cooked to perfection, while the cheesecake has to rival the best I have ever had.

All in all it was the perfect end to a perfect day of escaping from real world reality.

Sadly, the only problem with spa breaks is the return to reality is only just around the corner.

For further information, or to book a room, at Sketchley Grange, click here.