Appeal for witnesses after fatal Derbyshire collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision between a motorbike and a car.

The collision happened at about 1.50pm on Friday, September 9 on the A5004 Buxton Road, just south of Whaley Bridge.

It involved a white Citroen Picasso and a dark grey Yamaha motorbike with yellow wheel rims.

The motorbike rider, believed to be a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or events leading up to it to come forward.

Police are also trying to contact the motorcyclist’s next of kin.

Anyone with information that could help should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 365 of September 9.