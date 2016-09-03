A father-to-be who spat at a police sergeant must pay him £50 compensation.

Danny Bryson, 24, was drunk at the time and was disgusted with himself when he sobered up, magistrates heard on Friday.

Katherine Macmillan, mitigating, said he deserved credit because he did not recall the incident in police cells but immediately admitted it.

She said: “He is genuinely disgusted about his behaviour. He wanted to apologise for his actions and was very upset in the morning. When he had been told what he had done he was crying.

“He deserves credit for being candid and knows this matter was committed when heavily in drink.

“He realises the link between alcohol and his offending,” said Miss Macmillan for Bryson, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston.

He admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty in the Bridewell police station, Nottingham, on August 14.

As well as paying compensation to the officer, Bryson must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work and pay £85 prosecution costs.

Leanne Townsend, prosecuting, said Bryson was arrested early in the morning and was told he would be searched while in the cells.

“The defendant took off his clothes and stood naked in front of him and spat at the sergeant. The spittle landed near the sergeant’s ear.”

In a statement, the officer said: “I find spitting particularly disgusting.”

Bryson told officers that he had been drinking vodka and could not recall spitting, added Miss Townsend.

The court heard that he works as a roofer, has a partner and is ‘looking forward to the birth of their child’ in a few weeks.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Boozed-up Ilkeston dad-to-be spat at police sergeant Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...