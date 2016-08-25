Boozed-up mourner is caught drink-driving

A mourner who had been boozing at a funeral was later caught drink-driving by police.
Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 23, how Martin O’Malley, 63, of West Street, Eckington, was spotted and stopped by police in Eckington after he had been seen driving at speed.
Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It was quarter past 8pm, on August 5, when the defendant was seen driving in excess of the speed limit in a 30mph zone and he was stopped on Dronfield Road.”
O’Malley registered 87microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath after taking a drink-drive test when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.
The defendant told the court: “I had attended a funeral that morning. It’s no defence but I got reminiscing and I made an error because I drank too much.
“I’m thinking of not driving again. I think I have learned my lesson.”
Magistrates disqualified O’Malley from driving for 20 months and he declined an offer to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course to reduce the ban.
He was also fined £400 and must pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.
