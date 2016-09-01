Bride trashes wedding dress in first anniversary charity fundraiser

A Long Eaton woman and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary by trashing her wedding dress in a charity fundraising stunt.

Imogen and Liam Hopkins were joined by their bridesmaids and groomsmen and many of their original wedding guests as they headed to Newstead Abbey Park on Tuesday, August 30.

They decided to trash their wedding outfits one year on to raise money for local charity Treetops Hospice Care.

Imogen, 25, said: “I’ve worked at Treetops for just over a year and love the work I do here. Liam sees the positive impact the charity has, not only for people in the community but also how much pleasure I get from working for such an incredible organisation.

“We talked about simply donating our outfits to our Treetops Bridal Boutique in Wollaton but realised we could raise a lot more money by asking people to sponsor us and have a bit of fun together at the same time.”

With family and friends looking on, the bridal party jumped in streams, sat under a waterfall and even had paint thrown at them.

The unusual activity has already helped to raise over £300, once all pledges have been collected the couple hopes the total will exceed £500.

The ‘Trash The Dress’ phenomenon has grown increasingly popular worldwide as women arrange for photographers to capture their wedding gowns being self-destroyed in order to create original and unusual photos.

Imogen added: “Our wedding photographers Martelle Photography offered to capture the trashing taking place so we saw it as a great way to remember our first anniversary.

“I also get to see the impact of my sponsorship money first-hand and understand what a difference it makes to so many lives.”

To find out more about Treetops care services, visit www.treetopshospice.org.uk.