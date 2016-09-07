Cancer support comes to Ilkeston

Free, specialist information and support about cancer is coming to Ilkeston on Friday, September 16. Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the Market Place, from 9am until 3pm, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information. The team encourages anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a loved one of someone who is. See right for more.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile vehicle will also be visiting Long Eaton Market on Wednesday, September 14, between 9am and 3pm, as well as Derby Market Place on Thursday, September 15, between 10.30am and 4pm.

Cancer can impact on all aspects of your life, not just your health. This month, the team are highlighting issues around finance. If you’ve been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered. Macmillan research has shown that 83 per cent of people are, on average, £570 a month worse off as a result of a cancer diagnosis.

This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

Sarah Weston, a Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial information and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential support. This month we’re also here to answer any of your other questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need information about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

The five mobile information units travel around the UK visiting local communities, providing cancer information and advice on the ground. Last year they helped around 74,000 people in over 565 locations across the UK. If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).