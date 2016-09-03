COLUMN: Time for reflection as Autumn arrives

The smell of Autumn’s in the air so it’s time to sit down in a quiet corner of your garden and reflect on the things that have worked, and haven’t worked, this year.

September is a great planning and planting month so start ordering those new roses, shrubs, bulbs and other plants that you need.

Autumn is really the best time for planting – the soil is still warm and the seasonal rains will get plants established before winter sets in. Keeping colour in borders for as long as possible is also at the top of the ‘to do’ list, so you may like to consider incorporating late Summer or Autumn flowering plants such the Aster.

Also known as the Michaelmas daisy as it flowers around the time of Michaelmas Day on September 29, the Aster has long lasting bloom appeal which makes it a great cut flower. Asters come in blue, purple, red, pink and white each with a yellow centre. They thrive well in drained, fertile soil that retains moisture and prefer full sun or partial shade.

Other options for Autumn colour are favourites such as the Japanese anemone – tall and bold with their simple flowers in shades from pink to white, Sedum with foliage colours from green to grey, and deep purple and flowers in eye-catching white, pink and red.

September is when autumn begins to creep into your garden, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to let it all go to seed.