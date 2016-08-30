Community unite for ‘super kitchen’

Stapleford Community Group united the community after hosting a successful ‘Super Kitchen’ event.

The event, held on August 28, was part of the local Super Kitchen Network which uses donated food which would otherwise be destroyed and end up in landfill sites.

It encouraged local residents to meet up, make new friends, and enjoy a meal with food which could have been wasted.

Miss Teen Galxy Nottingham Emily Redfern also attended the event. She said: “I helped to prepare the food, welcomed the community in, served the food to guests, and most importantly cleared up. I feel blessed to be part of such an amazing community who gather together even on the bank holiday weekend.”

A spokesman for the group added: “It was great to see so many people not only enjoying a nice meal, but also chatting together and making new friends too.

“We would like to thank Dig-In Community Allotment and Bramcote Farm Shop who donated food for the meals. And none of this would have been possible without the excellent work of the brilliant Pulp Friction CIC and ovolunteers from Stapleford who came down to help too. Finally, we would like to thank the New Stapleford Community Centre for the use of the hall.”