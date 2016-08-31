Dad’s tragic death inspires Ilkeston students

Students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy were inspired to fundraise for a local hospice after a friend’s dad died due to a brain tumour.

Evie Young’s dad Andrew, 52, received care from Treetops Hospice, in Risley, in the months before he died.

Treetops provides nursing care and emotional support for anyone affected by a life-limiting illness in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

In a show of support, Evie’s friends at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy decided they wanted to raise money for Treetops, which has to raise more than £3m every year to run.

A representative from Treetops visited the academy to talk to students about the work they do and how they could help.

Students split into two groups and were given £50 each and asked to use it to make more money.

One group held a car wash and a cake sale while the other group ran a raffle and a tombola, sold ice creams and held competitions to guess the name of the teddy and how many sweets were in a jar. The total raised by both groups was £285.76.

Evie said she was grateful to Treetops for the care they provided to her dad.

She said: “In the last few months before he died, Treetops came round and they spoke to my mum and dad and they really helped.

“They provided equipment for him and picked him up and took him to the hospice, where they would give him dinner and he would do bits of art.”